Martin Lawrence Wants Fans To Know He's Fine

Martin Lawrence has been making headlines lately, and it’s not about the new “Bad Boys” film that he and his partner in bad boyhood, Will Smith, have been promoting. These headlines have been concerned about Lawrence’s health. But to let Marty Mar tell it, he’s “healthy as hell.”

Lawrence sat down with Ebro Darden for “Ebro In The Morning” and addressed those who were concerned about the comedic actor’s health. Lawrence said, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know? I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Folks watched clips of Lawrence, seemingly moving slower and needing Smith’s support when walking and fans took to social inquiring about his health. During an interview, Lawrence shared that he’s been mourning over the loss of his brother, but also to be considered a full and tiring press run that Lawrence and Smith have been enduring.

Let’s not forget that Smith is on a whole other wavelength regarding energy–the man is tireless! Seeing those two opposites in proximity may make Lawrence look slightly less energetic, but the 59-year-old star says he’s fine!