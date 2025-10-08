Kamala Harris Drops F-Bomb As She Urges People to Tell Hard Truths

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in Los Angeles on Monday, calling on Hollywood’s storytellers to embrace authenticity and courage in their work.

The event, co-chaired by Kerry Washington, brought together creators, producers, and actors to discuss how film and television can influence culture and politics.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Washington’s opening remarks discussed how misinformation causes irreparable damage to creativity if left unchecked.

“In this moment, when the algorithm really only feeds us what we already believe and fractured media silos us into polarized corners, content matters more than ever. The truth is that good storytelling doesn’t live in the binary … having the courage to step into that complexity is one of the best ways that we will understand each other more deeply,” Washington said.

Harris later joined WNBA player and advocate Napheesa Collier for a closing conversation. Reflecting on her career and the current political moment, Harris told the crowd, “We are living history right now, and you all as storytellers are living this. You’re not passive observers; you’re living it.”

She urged creators to channel emotion into their art, adding, “Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these motherfuckers are crazy.” Her remark drew loud applause and laughter.