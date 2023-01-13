WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Get In The Groove, Vol. 4: Music Events Happening In Major Cities This Weekend

Lionel Richie, George Clinton, Chanté Moore, and others will hit the stage!

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By BET Staff
January 13, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Are you trying to dance the night away or mellow out with music from some of your favorite artists to kick off the weekend? Well, you’re lucky because BET.com’s Get In The Groove is a specially curated list of local music events happening in major cities each weekend, just for you!

Lionel Richie, George Clinton, Chanté  Moore, Future, and others are taking the stage this weekend. Check out what’s happening from Jan. 13 - Jan. 14, 2023, near you below:

Las Vegas

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lionel Richie

When: Jan. 14 and Jan. 15

Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Buy tickets here.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

George Clinton

When: Jan. 14

Where: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Buy tickets here.

Atlanta

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future

When: Jan. 14

Where: State Farm Arena

Buy tickets here.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Chante Moore

When: Jan. 15

Where: City Winery Atlanta

Buy tickets here.

Miami

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rick Ross

When: Jan. 13

Where: E11EVEN Miami

Buy tickets here.

(Photos from left: Derek White/Getty Images, Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill

When: Jan. 14

Where: Story Night Club

Buy tickets here.

Philadelphia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jeezy

When: Jan. 14

Where: The Met Philadelphia

Buy tickets here.

New York City

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Slick Rick

When: Jan. 13

Where: Brooklyn Bowl

Buy tickets here.

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Dave East

When: Jan. 15

Where: Taj

Buy tickets here.

music newsGeorge ClintonLionel Richiechante moorefutureRick RossFivio ForeignGucci ManeJeezy

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.