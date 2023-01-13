Get In The Groove, Vol. 4: Music Events Happening In Major Cities This Weekend
Are you trying to dance the night away or mellow out with music from some of your favorite artists to kick off the weekend? Well, you’re lucky because BET.com’s Get In The Groove is a specially curated list of local music events happening in major cities each weekend, just for you!
Lionel Richie, George Clinton, Chanté Moore, Future, and others are taking the stage this weekend. Check out what’s happening from Jan. 13 - Jan. 14, 2023, near you below:
Las Vegas
Lionel Richie
When: Jan. 14 and Jan. 15
Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
George Clinton
When: Jan. 14
Where: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Atlanta
Future
When: Jan. 14
Where: State Farm Arena
Chante Moore
When: Jan. 15
Where: City Winery Atlanta
Miami
Rick Ross
When: Jan. 13
Where: E11EVEN Miami
Gucci Mane and Meek Mill
When: Jan. 14
Where: Story Night Club
Philadelphia
Jeezy
When: Jan. 14
Where: The Met Philadelphia
New York City
Slick Rick
When: Jan. 13
Where: Brooklyn Bowl
Dave East
When: Jan. 15
Where: Taj