National NAACP Ousts San Diego Branch President

The national chapter of the NAACP has suspended San Diego branch president Francine Maxwell.

San Diego’s KFMB shared the suspension letter from the national office, which explains that Maxwell refused to comply with orders to add a national officer to the local chapter’s bank account, and her failure to appoint a branch secretary in addition to violating bylaws.

Maxwell insists she’s done nothing wrong.

In a statement to KFMB, Brian Bonner, the local chapter's First Vice President, showed support of Maxwell:

"I was surprised and disappointed to see the action taken by National NAACP today. We will support Ms. Maxwell as she appeals this unwarranted action. The branch will continue its important work during these challenging times."

The dispute between Maxwell and the national NAACP has gone on for some months. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, in September the national office appointed an administrator to take over the San Diego branch operations and finances. Maxwell insisted she had done nothing improper and the national NAACP leaders denied her due process.

According to the letter, on Monday, Maxwell failed to adhere to a national NAACP order to install Alphonso Braggs as the administrator in charge of San Diego branch operations.

The Union-Tribune reports that San Diego branch members complained to the national office about Maxwell earlier this year. While details of the complaint were not disclosed, some NAACP members suggested the allegations had to do with a contested election for leadership seats in the San Diego branch and certain policy decisions.

Braggs was appointed as branch administrator shortly after those complaints were received by the national board.

Maxwell, who is a well known commentator on San Diego County politics, has butted heads with national NAACP leadership on a number of occasions. Most recently, the San Diego branch publicly opposed the nomination of former San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten as deputy U.S. secretary of education in the Biden Administration.

Maxwell’s suspension marks the second time in a row that local NAACP leaders would be unseated by national NAACP leaders.