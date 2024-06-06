Khloé Kardashian Faces Backlash Following Daughter's New Modeling Contract

Khloé Kardashian is coming under fire for allowing her daughter to be a model.

On Monday (June 3), the reality TV star shared the exciting news of True's, 6, new contract with pajama brand Zip N’ Bear on Instagram. But that announcement sparked major criticism from some in the comment section who believe the child shouldn't have to enter the workforce, as reported by Page Six .

“Hey guys, I have an announcement,” True began in the clip while rocking matching pajamas with the cute stuffed bears. “I’m the face of Zip N’ Bear!”

“True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear. She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas," said Kardashian who shares True with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

“My Tutu looks soo beautiful,” the proud dad said in a post to celebrate True's new gig. “Let’s goo @zipnbear."

While the parents are overjoyed for True's new milestone, some think she's too young to be working.

“Wtf she’s a kid shouldn’t be working,” one user wrote, while another added, “Why don’t you teach her about helping others and donate proceeds to charity?”

Still, others are backing the parents’ support for the young model.

"The sweetest ❤️❤️❤️awwwww so beautiful ❤️❤️," said La La Anthony in the comment section, while her mom's best friend Malika Haqq added "Yay True!!!!"