Lancaster Woman Wins $120K Settlement Over Wrongful Arrest, Racial Profiling Claims

The City of Lancaster has agreed to pay $120,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she was racially profiled and unlawfully arrested in her own home, according to WCNC news.

The plaintiff, Anaysheon Coffey, brought the case against the city and the Lancaster Police Department in 2023, nearly three years after an August 2020 incident that she described as a violation of her constitutional rights. According to her lawsuit, an officer approached Coffey’s home on August 25, 2020, asking whether the father of her child was present. When the officer requested entry, Coffey refused, explaining that he needed a warrant. The officer allegedly forced his way into the residence anyway, conducting a search before placing her under arrest.

Court records show no active cases against Coffey in 2020, and the charges connected to her arrest were ultimately dismissed in 2022. Her lawsuit argued that she had been detained without probable cause and further accused the Lancaster Police Department of failing to adequately train its officers in lawful procedures and community conduct.

Concerns about the officer’s behavior surfaced publicly months after Coffey’s arrest. At a Lancaster City Council meeting on February 9, 2021, at least 19 residents criticized the officer, raising issues about his traffic stops and alleging that he frequently targeted African American drivers. Meeting minutes do not provide full details, but Coffey’s lawsuit asserted that community members reported discriminatory practices and constitutional violations.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in March 2021 and later resigned, receiving a $60,000 severance payout at the time of his departure, Coffey’s attorney said, according to the outlet.

While Lancaster officials denied the allegations in subsequent legal filings, both sides ultimately negotiated a settlement, and the case was formally dismissed in June 2025.