2021 Soul Train Awards: 'Soul Cypher' Paid Homage To R&B Singer Aaliyah

The Soul Train Awards annual "Soul Cypher" was initially started by former show host Erykah Badu. The music industry’s top R&B and soul artists have carried the torch every year since, bringing an even more exciting show than the year’s past.

DJ D-Nice led this year’s cypher with the sounds of the late R&B singer Aaliyah’s classic hit single “Rock the Boat.” Meanwhile, singers Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Tone Stith delivered soulful lyrics smooth like whipped butter while rising gospel artists Koryn Hawthorne represented for the genre in an unforgettable performance that would’ve indeed made "Soul Cypher" pioneer Erykah very proud.

Stith, the self-announced 90s baby, kicked things off, and gospel Koryn Hawthorne gave a gospel-inspired verse. Jac gave a shout-out to producer Dark Child before hopping on the beat.

Elle is a wordsmith and her performance during this year’s cypher proved that that fact remains. The singer paid homage as she occasionally referenced Aaliyah’s musical stylings throughout her verse. Lastly, Musiq Soulchild brought things home for another fantastic year of Soul Train Awards' "Soul Cypher" performances.