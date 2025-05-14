Top 5 Questions From The NBA Playoffs

The 2025 NBA Playoffs has been one for the books. Filled with various twists and turns, new superstars emerging, and extreme competitiveness, NBA fans have been treated to high-level play. With only eight teams remaining in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, anything can happen. Parity is alive and well.

To catch you up on all the uncertainty of the Association, we at BET.com have come up with the Top 5 Questions Of The NBA Playoffs.

Is Anthony Edwards Already the New Face Of the League?

With his charismatic personality, comedic timing, and otherworldly athleticism, Anthony Edwards is a prime candidate for the new “face of the league.” Although he has previously said that he doesn’t want the title , his actions on the court and his numerous commercials seem to suggest otherwise. This postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard is averaging 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. With Stephen Curry out with a hamstring strain, “Ant-Man” and the Timberwolves are looking to eliminate the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (May 14). In his brief career, Edwards’ teams eliminated LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, and is looking to add Curry’s name to the list. While he may not want the moniker, if he continues on this trajectory, Edwards just may be the leading candidate for the face of the league.

Can Tyrese Haliburton Keep Silencing the Haters?

Tyrese Haliburton is playing with a chip on his shoulder. After numerous NBA players voted him the “ Most Overrated Player ” in the league, the two-time All-Star and Olympic Gold medalist is not just proving his doubters wrong but proving himself right. So far this playoffs, Halliburton has dispensed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In each series, Halliburton's clutch shooting and playmaking has taken his Indiana Pacers to another level, stunning NBA experts along the way. This post-season, he's averaging 25.0 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. As they await the winner of the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics series, Halliburton is on a mission, and the world is witnessing his greatness on the court.

Is this the Last We Will See of this Boston Celtics Team?

Jayson Tatum, arguably one of the top-5 players in the league, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on Monday (May 13) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks. Not only does his injury change the course of the series, which the Knicks are leading 3-1, but it may have been the last time this incarnation of the Boston Celtics will play together. With Tatum out of action for the next year, several core players who are north of 30 years old, and an extremely high luxury tax bill , the Celtics' new ownership may just hit the reset button on the team. Amazingly, the same group of guys just won the championship last June. Life comes at you fast in the NBA.

Are The Oklahoma City Thunder The Overwhelming Favorites To Win The Championship?

After going 68-14 in the regular season , the Oklahoma City Thunder were regarded as the best team in the league. Led by the MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the youngest team in the NBA has been the most dominant squad all year. But are they still too inexperienced to make it to the finish line? While leading the Denver Nuggets 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals, OKC is in pole position to make their first run at the championship since 2012.

Are the Knicks A Team Of Destiny?