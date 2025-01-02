Michelle Buteau Criticizes Dave Chappelle’s Past Trans Jokes in New Special

Michelle Buteau didn’t hold back in her latest Netflix comedy special, “Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall.”

The “Survival of the Thickest” used her platform to call out Dave Chappelle’s past controversial remarks about the transgender community.

“We can tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community,” Buteau declared halfway through her special, which premiered on December 31. “We can do that. We can make it funny, we just have to work at it.”

The conversation turned sharp as she added, “If you guys ever run into Dave Chappelle, can you let him know that s—t? I don’t think he knows that shit. I don’t think we’ll ever run into Dave, though, because he is the GOAT, and that means going off about trans people. Dave, it’s not funny. It’s dangerous.”

Buteau continued her critique by highlighting the impact of humor that alienates marginalized communities. “I can’t believe someone would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe,” she said. “That is so wild to me. I wanna make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard, and entertained. What are we doing? That is my goal.”