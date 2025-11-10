Rihanna Popped Up On Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour

Rihanna made a surprise visit to celebrate Brandy and Monica at the Los Angeles stop of their The Boy is Mine Tour over the weekend. Bad gal RiRi showed up backstage at the Kia Forum, pouring into both singers. Clips from the night show Rihanna dancing in the crowd and warmly greeting the two R&B icons behind the scenes.

In the video, Rihanna can be heard saying, “Thank you” as she gives the legends their flowers and saying, “I need to be there!” in reference to her seeing the tour on social media and knowing she needed to show up for the two legends. Brandy and Monica then both embrace Rihanna as Jenifer Lewis screams Rihanna’s name.

The tour — which launched Oct. 16 and spans roughly two dozen U.S. cities through December — honors the duo’s 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” and has been stacking the lineup with special guests.

The L.A. show not only boasted Rihanna’s presence, but Brandy welcomed Kehlani to the stage at their Nov. 6 show. She presented Brandy with flowers and told the crowd, “My queen, my queen, my one! The greatest of all-time! The Vocal Bible! The one and only! We do not give this woman flowers enough. OK? While you are here, I hope everyone gives you your flowers every single day of your life, OK? You deserve it.”

Rihanna’s surprise appearance comes merely weeks after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, to their growing family. Rihanna has (sort of) kept a low profile since Rocki’s birth, but the “Diamonds” singer simply couldn’t miss a chance to show love to the legend Brandy and Monica.