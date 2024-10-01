Pras Michél Takes Legal Actions Against Lauryn Hill

Pras Michél, a member of the acclaimed hip-hop group The Fugees, has initiated legal action against his fellow bandmate Lauryn Hill in a federal lawsuit.

Documents filed on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, obtained by Variety, detail allegations surrounding the mismanagement of their 2023 tour and the subsequent cancellation of a planned follow-up tour in 2024.

In the lawsuit, Pras’s lawyer doesn’t hold back, claiming that the “Ex-Factor” singer grossly mismanaged the tour’s setup, marketing, and budgeting. The lawsuit alleges, “Hill’s ploy to appear to be Michél’s supposed savior was actually a devious attempt to make a big score for herself by generating millions of dollars from a Fugees tour.”

The suit continued, “In the process, it did not matter to Hill if she took full advantage of Michél’s vulnerability – her friend and creative partner of over 30 years. In fact, she counted on exploiting that vulnerability to carry out her scheme.”

In response, Hill called the claims “baseless” and stated that it is “full of false claims and unwarranted attacks.”

The singer further clarified, “It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill,” adding, “Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not.”