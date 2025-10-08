Atlanta Leaders Offer Free Parking and Meals to Unpaid TSA Workers

Atlanta officials are stepping up to help Transportation Security Administration employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport who are working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

Fox 5 reports that beginning on October 11, full-time TSA employees will receive two meal vouchers per shift, while part-time employees will get one. All workers will have access to free parking during their scheduled hours, according to city leaders.

The initiative is being led by Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who said the program aims to ease financial stress for the 1,200 TSA employees at the world’s busiest airport.

"Republicans shut down the government, leaving thousands of federal employees—including TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest and most efficient airport—without pay, even as they continue to serve the public," Williams’ office said in a statement.

Airport concessionaires may also offer additional discounts and meals to show appreciation for TSA staff, according to local reports . Nationally, around 50,000 TSA employees are required to continue working without pay during the shutdown.

City officials say the plan reflects Atlanta’s long-standing commitment to supporting essential workers who keep the airport—and the economy—running smoothly. Hartsfield-Jackson handles hundreds of thousands of travelers each day, and TSA employees have continued showing up to maintain security screening despite missing paychecks.