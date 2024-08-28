LeBron James Says Son Bronny Can’t Call Him Dad on the Court

In a snippet from a new episode of "The Shop," which was shot in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games earlier this month, LeBron James revealed that he does not want his son Bronny James to call him ‘dad’ during team activities.

"No, we already laid that down. He cannot call me 'dad' in the workplace," LeBron said. "Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I could be 'dad' again. In the car, if we ride together, at home, I can be 'dad.' He got to call me like '2-3,' 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he wants to. It's up to him.”

The NBA star continued, “It's easy for me because I've been calling him 'Bronny' for so long. It's not like I've been calling him, 'Hey son.’ But it's going to be the adjustment for him. We cannot be running down the court, and he be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!' No, you cannot do that.”