LeBron James Says Son Bronny Can’t Call Him Dad on the Court
In a snippet from a new episode of "The Shop," which was shot in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games earlier this month, LeBron James revealed that he does not want his son Bronny James to call him ‘dad’ during team activities.
"No, we already laid that down. He cannot call me 'dad' in the workplace," LeBron said. "Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I could be 'dad' again. In the car, if we ride together, at home, I can be 'dad.' He got to call me like '2-3,' 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he wants to. It's up to him.”
The NBA star continued, “It's easy for me because I've been calling him 'Bronny' for so long. It's not like I've been calling him, 'Hey son.’ But it's going to be the adjustment for him. We cannot be running down the court, and he be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!' No, you cannot do that.”
In June, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the NBA draft after one season at the University of Southern California. This made the senior and junior James the first father-son teammates in the history of the NBA. LeBron had always said he wanted to play in the league with his son before he retired. The duo’s first time sharing the floor could come as soon as Oct. 4, 2024, when the Lakers open their preseason slate against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena.