New Music Monday: Tyler, The Creator, Larry June & Alchemist And Chapel Hart Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes

Keeping up with the latest music releases can be a daunting task. As soon as you've discovered a new favorite song, album, or artist, there's always something new to catch up on. It's an exciting time to be a music enthusiast, but it can also be overwhelming.

Fortunately, BET has got you covered with our weekly feature, "New Music Mondays," where we showcase the latest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and more. We curate an eclectic mix of established and up-and-coming musicians, so you'll find a variety of familiar and fresh sounds.

Without further ado, we present ten new records that you should add to your playlist this week. Our lineup features the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Larry June & Alchemist, and Chapel Hart, amongst others. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest beats that will undoubtedly make your week more enjoyable.