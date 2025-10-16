Kamala Harris Meets Her Doppelgänger and the Video Is Hilarious

Sometimes the internet delivers pure comedy gold, and this moment was no exception. Comedian Tevin Davis, known for his spot-on Kamala Harris impersonation, performed it live in front of her during her national book tour.

Davis has been perfecting his Kamala impression for years, nailing her facial expressions, voice, and cadence. He’s not just a viral sensation—he’s a seasoned entertainer with nearly 100,000 Instagram followers. Davis competed on the hit reality show Survivor, where his humor and charisma made him a standout. But nothing tops seeing him face to face with the former vice president—she even greeted him by his first name.



See the hilarious moment below:

The encounter happened during Harris’s book tour for her memoir, 107 Days. The book recounts her unexpected presidential campaign after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in August 2024. Released in September, it quickly became one of the most discussed political books of the year. The tour has taken her to major cities across the country as she shares campaign stories and reflects on the future of American leadership.