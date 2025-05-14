BET Experience 2025 Brings the Laughs and the Lights

BET proudly presents "The ComicView Reunion," a can’t-miss live comedy series co-hosted by Chris Spencer and Sheryl Underwood, lighting up “BET Experience” 2025, Presented by SheaMoisture. Produced in partnership with Elliott Brothers Entertainment, this high-energy celebration hits the stage on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at the historic Miracle Theatre in Los Angeles. The comedy series extends the legacy of the iconic BET original special ComicView with A-List guests such as Rickey Smiley, sharp cultural commentary, and nonstop laughs from comedy legends and rising stars alike. ​​

Chris Spencer, a comedy trailblazer with a three-decade career, has left an indelible mark on Black entertainment as an Emmy®-nominated writer, producer, director, actor, and stand-up veteran. His multifaceted genius and keen eye for talent have made "The ComicView Reunion" a must-see event. Joining him is the incomparable Sheryl Underwood, an Emmy-winning comedian, actress, and co-host of “The Talk,” known for her razor-sharp wit and fearless humor. Adding to the star power, Rickey Smiley, beloved radio personality, stand-up comic, and actor, brings his signature high-energy humor and crowd-pleasing antics to the stage. With a decades-long career, Smiley’s infectious charisma and relatable storytelling have made him a fan favorite. Together, their dynamic energy and legendary stage presence promise unforgettable nights of laughter, celebrating Black comedic excellence.

Tickets are available starting TODAY at BETExperience.com .

On Saturday, June 7, aspiring talent will get the rare chance to audition for upcoming BET+ shows at the BETX Open Casting Call. As part of this year’s experience, BET is once again hosting the highly anticipated Open Casting Call during Fan Fest at BETX. This event offers aspiring actors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to audition live for roles in upcoming BET+ original series, including Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Diarra From Detroit, Season 6 of the hit series Carl Weber’s The Family Business, an upcoming Tyler Perry Studios show, and the Martin spin-off Varnell Hill. Participants will perform in front of Emmy® Award-winning Casting Director Robi Reed, Head of BET Original Programming Casting, along with members of the BET Talent & Casting Team, and other top industry decision-makers. Find out how to participate at https://www.BETExperience.com .

For a first look at the preliminary schedule for BET Experience 2025, Presented by SheaMoisture, see below:

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Buju Banton Live at Hollywood Palladium – global reggae icon Buju Banton kicks off the festivities on Thursday, June 5, with a powerful headlining performance from the the Hollywood Palladium.

– global reggae icon kicks off the festivities on Thursday, June 5, with a powerful headlining performance from the the Hollywood Palladium. WayMaker Men's Summit (Day 1) at The Beehive by SoLa Impact – This year’s summit will kick off Culture’s Biggest Week with two days of dynamic keynotes, hands-on workshops, and exclusive sessions for this generation of Black changemakers and beyond.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

WayMaker Men's Summit (Day 2) at The Beehive by SoLa Impact

The ComicView Reunion (Night 1) at The Miracle Theatre – This can’t-miss comedy series is co-hosted by Chris Spencer and Sheryl Underwood with surprise guests, sharp cultural commentary, and nonstop laughs from comedy legends and rising stars alike.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

BET Experience Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center BETX Open Casting Call – Aspiring talent will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to audition live in front of Emmy® Award-winning Casting Director and Head of BET Original Programming Casting, Robi Reed , the BET Talent & Casting Team, and other top entertainment industry leaders and auditions for BET+ original series Varnell Hill, Diarra From Detroit, and Carl Weber's The Family Business. BET Experience Fan Fest Main Stage Concerts Chart-topping rap sensation GloRilla headlines with electrifying performances by BossMan Dlow, Crime Mob, Mario, Amerie, and Anycia. Club Eden – Inspired by smash hit BET+ original series All The Queen’s Men, this upscale lounge offers craft cocktails, special guest DJ sets, and enchanting energy. Tyler Perry’s Sistas Salon – Featuring bold beauty activations that put Black women’s beauty and fashion center stage while providing a welcoming space for relaxation.

The ComicView Reunion (Night 2) at The Miracle Theatre

SUNDAY, JUNE 8