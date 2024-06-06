3 Young Black Men Help Bust Shreveport TV News Anchor Attempting to Solicit a Minor

On May 29, Shreveport, LA., news anchor Bill Nunn thought he was texting a 15-year-old girl on the popular dating app Meet Me. But little did he know, he was texting a young Black man, who, along with two of his other friends, describe themselves as 'predator busters.'

Nunn, who is married, allegedly arranged to meet up with the teen girl at his house, but when he arrived, Antonio Coleman, Kameron Kennon and Kataurio Grigsby, were there to meet him. According to the vigilantes, in an interview with NBC6 News, Nunn called the police and claimed the men beat him up.

“You could see the guilt in his eyes. He knew like, ‘Oh, I’m done,’” Coleman told the station.

This isn't new for the young men. They pose as young girls to “catfish” local men trying to meet underage girls for sex.