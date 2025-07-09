While Black travelers contribute billions annually to the travel industry, there continues to be a lack of representation in the hospitality space that reflects that spending power. According to reports, less than 2% of hotels are Black-owned . The inability to access funding and resources is a major challenge for Black entrepreneurs looking to break ground in the hotel space. Thankfully, there are entrepreneurs shattering barriers and putting Black-owned hotels on the center stage. These three Black hotel owners are changing the game by placing their unique spin on the hospitality experience—and they’re hoping to bring all of us along for the ride.

Jenesis House , the first female, Black-owned, adults-only resort in Arizona, is a real-world representation of Jenesis LaForcarde’s passion for wellness and creating spaces that promote healing and self-care. Surrounded by big-name resorts, Jenesis House manages to set itself apart by providing a holistic, elevated experience that centers on inclusivity and cultural enrichment. Each service is specifically designed to empower guests to nurture their bodies, minds, and spirits. “We are reimagining hospitality by focusing on experiences that nurture the whole person. Our plans include expanding our wellness offerings and creating a sustainable, inclusive space that showcases the rich cultural experiences that people of color have to offer,” says LaForcarde.

However, despite having two properties in Phoenix and a third 16-room wellness resort in Sedona, Arizona scheduled to open in 2028, the road hasn’t been easy. The lack of diverse representation in the hotel industry and systemic barriers preventing access to funding make it difficult for Black hoteliers to keep their dreams alive. “The lack of diversity in hospitality is concerning, especially when we consider how much the industry influences global culture. Black hoteliers need access to capital, mentorship, and a robust support network. Having allies and advocates in the industry is vital, as is gaining visibility for the work that we are doing,” she says.

Through it all, LaForcarde continues to manifest the future of Jenesis House and other Black hoteliers. “I see more Black-owned properties leading the way in creating unique experiences, elevating the culture, and making lasting impacts on the industry. There is room for growth, and we’re in the midst of an exciting transformation that’s paving the way for future generations.” Her message to those paving the way alongside her? “Stay true to your vision, seek out mentorship, and don’t be afraid to take risks. The journey won’t always be easy, but it’s worth it. And remember, representation matters—when you create spaces that reflect who you are, you are changing the industry for the better.”

After living in Australia and traveling solo across 50 countries, often staying in hostels and boutique hotels, Deidre Mathis couldn’t help but notice the lack of diversity in the places she was staying. She began dreaming of spaces where travelers like herself could truly feel welcome and seen. Since her vision didn’t exist, she decided to create it by opening the first Black-owned hostel in the U.S. in 2018— Wanderstay Houston Hostel . In 2023, Mathis expanded the dream by opening Wanderstay Boutique Hotel , Houston’s first Black woman-owned boutique hotel. Both are a reflection of her belief that travel should be affordable, accessible, and infused with culture.

It took loans and winning 15 pitch competitions to fuel Wanderstay in its early days. “It wasn’t easy, but I believed in my vision and kept showing up,” says Mathis. Not having the full picture of what it actually takes to run and maintain a hotel created a challenge and required Mathis to have to learn on the go. “From front desk operations to housekeeping, maintenance, marketing, public relations, payroll, and conflict resolution—you wear every hat, especially in the early years. I thought my background in corporate communications and travel would be enough, but hospitality is a whole different ball game. It’s about systems, team management, and delivering consistent, exceptional guest experiences every single day. “This industry isn’t for the faint of heart or wallet,” she says.

As for the future, Mathis has plans to continue scaling with purpose by expanding Wanderstay into new markets and offering more immersive experiences for her guests. She also envisions a world where Black hotel spaces are part of the mainstream industry narrative, not the exception, and she encourages future Black hoteliers to reach for the sky to make it happen. “Dream big—and don’t wait for permission. This industry needs your voice, your creativity, and your perspective. It’s not easy, but it’s possible. Your future guests are waiting.”

With only 0.4% of startup funding in the U.S. going to Black founders, Chidi Ashley knew she had to be strategic, persistent, and unafraid to make her vision of owning a hotel a reality—especially in another country. Already the founder of a successful luxury travel company, her latest venture, Nuru Marrakesh is an 18-suite luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of the city’s Medina. But breaking into the international hospitality scene comes with a huge learning curve.

“I underestimated how complex local legal systems and regulations can be. Understanding the framework around property acquisition, permitting, and construction in your destination is absolutely essential. These aren’t afterthoughts—they’re deal-makers or deal-breakers,” says Ashley. Thankfully she’s found mentorship in trailblazers like Meryanne Loum-Martin, owner of Jnane Tamsna in Marrakesh, the first—and for a long time, only—Black woman to own and operate a hotel in Morocco. “Her journey has been deeply inspiring, not just for what she’s accomplished, but for how authentically she’s done it.”

