Hip Hop Awards 2022: Who is Blxckie? Get to Know the International Rapper Making Waves in South Africa
Blxckie, born Sihle Sithole, is the latest emcee coming out of South Africa. The Sydenham Heights native found success through a series of melodic-trap releases, including project Nebula, Big Time Sh’lappa, and his mixtape It Feels A Dream. In 2021, he released his debut album, B4Now, which was an immediate hit. The up-and-coming star is also a part of a collective known as Clout Internet Boyz, which includes a group of Durban rappers who release music together and share their take on Trap music. He has only been creating music in 2017, but he’s already received several recognitions, including winning the 2022 “Songwriter of the Year” award during the Clout Africa Awards. Get to know him a little better down below.
He’s a seasoned artist
In an interview with Breakroom Africa, the rising star revealed that he dabbled in music well before his breakout hit in 2020. “ I can understand why it would look that way, but it’s really not the case,” he said. “I’ve always loved music and briefly dabbled in making music since 2017, but over the last year is when I really started taking this sh*t seriously.”
He dropped out of school to focus on his rap career
Blxckie was in his 3rd year of school seeking a psychology degree before shifting his focus on his rap career. In an interview, he revealed that his parents supported his decision somewhat. “Obviously, they wanted what’s best for me and for a lot of people that looks like finishing their studies but I just knew that my time was now and I had to make the most of it,” he told reporters. “Right now, they’re pretty supportive, which I’m grateful for.”
He once got stranded in Johannesburg for over two weeks
Blxckie was visiting Johannesburg during the height of the covid-19 pandemic when the country went into a 21-day lockdown, and he ended up stuck there.From there he decided venture into rapping.
He once earned a spot on Apple’s innovative music program
According to Music in Africa, the burgeoning emcee was selected to be a part of their Africa Rising program, which selects six artists a year and offers them editorial support across their platform.
