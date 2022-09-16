Hip Hop Awards 2022: Who is Blxckie? Get to Know the International Rapper Making Waves in South Africa

Blxckie, born Sihle Sithole, is the latest emcee coming out of South Africa. The Sydenham Heights native found success through a series of melodic-trap releases, including project Nebula, Big Time Sh’lappa, and his mixtape It Feels A Dream. In 2021, he released his debut album, B4Now, which was an immediate hit. The up-and-coming star is also a part of a collective known as Clout Internet Boyz, which includes a group of Durban rappers who release music together and share their take on Trap music. He has only been creating music in 2017, but he’s already received several recognitions, including winning the 2022 “Songwriter of the Year” award during the Clout Africa Awards. Get to know him a little better down below.