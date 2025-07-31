Kamala Harris Opts Out of 2026 California Governor’s Race—Eyes 2028 and Tells All in New Book

Former Vice President Kamala Harris , who was honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the 2025 BET Awards, announced Wednesday afternoon that she will not run for California governor in 2026. According to CBS News, a source close to Vice President Kamala Harris told the outlet that Harris "seriously considered" a run for California governor in 2026.

Deciding against the run she concluded that she would have more impact for the Democratic Party on a national stage and that her "heart wasn't into running for governor".

In 2024, Harris had a shortened presidential run following Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid. Declining a run for the Gubernatorial seat in 2026 leaves open a 2028 presidential bid for the former Vice President. Looking at her political career, Harris first began her bid for the presidency in 2020.

In 2020, Harris made a run for Democratic presidential nomination, however, she dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses. Joe Biden, who was the democratic choice in that 2020 run, chose Kamala as his running mate.

Harris made history as the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president of the United States.

Then in 2024, Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden ended his bid months before Election Day and endorsed the Vice President. Harris lost that race, losing every swing state, according to AP News .

Many claim they were unaware of Harris’ stances on important issues, they did not agree with her stance on Gaza, and some simply chose not to vote. According to BBC News , some claimed that she did not do enough to distinguish herself from Joe Biden.

If Harris was to make a 2028 presidential bid, some are saying she might have some obstacles with the spectre of Biden’s lowered popularity as well as the popularity of other potential nominees. The Democratic field may include former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Biden administration health secretary Xavier Becerra, and several state officeholders.

According to AP News , LA Mayor Villaraigosa has speculated that Harris’ political career may continue on. Her decision not to run, he shared, “reflects her continued commitment to serving at the highest levels of government.”