Joe Budden Charged With Lewdness, Alleged to Have Been Naked At Neighbor’s Door

Joe Budden found himself in trouble with the law after allegedly streaking in the hallway of his apartment complex.

The incident is reported to have happened last month, with the podcaster and former rapper being charged with lewdness on December 4, according to TMZ . Budden, 44, is alleged to have attempted to confront a neighbor at his Edgewater, New Jersey apartment while standing outside their door naked. Authorities arrived at the complex at 7:21 a.m., when Budden’s neighbor, who claimed they had their two daughters in the residence, alleged that “The Joe Budden Podcast” host was seen nude via their Ring Camera.

Budden allegedly tried to use the neighbor’s door keypad several times before retreating to his apartment, said to have been seen on the resident’s phone with their two underage daughters.

Budden, who’s claimed to be a sleepwalker on his podcast, has also said that he’s been in conflict with his neighbors over the podcast’s recording in his apartment, with him and his co-hosts since relocating. In a statement, Budden’s attorney, Nima Ameri, called the allegations a “minor charge” and referenced Police Chief Donald Martin’s press release about the charge, deeming it “racially motivated.”