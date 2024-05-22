Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B And More At Her NYC Hot Girl Summer Tour Stop

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour" just got hotter! The resident head hottie in charge showed up and showed out at her Madison Square Garden stop in New York City and brought NYC sweetheart Cardi B and beloved emcee A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie!

New York City may still be in mourning after their elimination from the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Meg may have lifted the spirits of the entire city with her Hot Girl performance.

This is Thee Stallion’s first headlining tour, and she has delivered bountiful bongos and saturated WAP with Cardi. Rap newbie GloRilla rejoined them on stage after her set as the opening act. Seeing the three rap queens on stage together made fans lose their minds!

GloRilla shared that fans can look out for a new “Wanna Be” remix featuring Cardi B. We love to see the rap girlies collaborate!