STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B And More At Her NYC Hot Girl Summer Tour Stop

The Hot Girl Summer Tour hits new heights as Megan Thee Stallion is joined by Cardi B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, lifting New York City's spirits with an electrifying show.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

May 22, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour" just got hotter! The resident head hottie in charge showed up and showed out at her Madison Square Garden stop in New York City and brought NYC sweetheart Cardi B and beloved emcee A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

New York City may still be in mourning after their elimination from the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Meg may have lifted the spirits of the entire city with her Hot Girl performance. 

This is Thee Stallion’s first headlining tour, and she has delivered bountiful bongos and saturated WAP with Cardi. Rap newbie GloRilla rejoined them on stage after her set as the opening act. Seeing the three rap queens on stage together made fans lose their minds! 

GloRilla shared that fans can look out for a new “Wanna Be” remix featuring Cardi B. We love to see the rap girlies collaborate!

Megan Thee Stallion Says Going to Therapy and Working Out Improves Her Mental Health

With a fiery delivery and mind-bending lyrics, it’s clear that Thee Hot Girl headliner is in her bag!

Megan Thee StallionCardi B

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.