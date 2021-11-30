WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
2021 Soul Train Awards: Summer Walker and Ari Lennox  Team Up For A Sultry 'Unloyal' Performance

The R&B ladies joined forces for this one-of-a-kind performance.
By Tabie Germain
November 30, 2021

What happens when R&B singer Summer Walker is joined on stage by the sultry songstress Ari Lennox? Well, it makes for one fiery performance, and a one-of-a-kind display of talent thought could only take place on the 2021 Soul Train Awards stage.

During this year’s musical celebration of R&B and soul, that celebrated the legends and rising artists in the musical genre, the two blossoming singers reunited on the main stage for a dynamic performance of the duo’s latest single, “Unloyal,” currently featured on Summer’s recent and sophomore album Still Over It. However, in case you missed it, be sure to take a look as Summer Walker and Ari Lennox slay the 2021 Soul Train stage in a sultry performance.

