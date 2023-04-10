The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday (April 9) that the team agreed in principle to a one-year deal with coveted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

CBS Sports reports that the deal is worth up to $18 million. That breaks down to a $1.165 million base salary plus a $13.835 million signing bonus and $3 million in incentives.

The dream of Beckham returning to the Big Apple where he once made amazing catches for the New York Giants has ended. He was reportedly expected to meet with the New York Jets on Monday. But he was “feeling more love from the Ravens,” Beckham told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The Jets hoped to land Beckham to receive passes in the 2023 season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has said he plans to sign with the Jets after playing his entire career with the Green Bay Packers and leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

With the Jets meeting just days away, the Ravens felt pressured to sign Beckham at nearly any cost, according to The New Daily News.

Beckham was the No. 12 overall NFL pick in 2014, selected by the Giants. He made an immediate impact, catching 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie. After five seasons, the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Brown, where he played for two and a half seasons.