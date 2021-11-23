WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Shop These Fashionable Looks To Recreate The Swag Of The 70s

From crochet vests to bell-bottoms and platform shoes!
(Photo by Getty)

By Emerald Elitou
November 22, 2021

If the Soul Train Awards takes you on the “Hippest Trip” down memory lane, then we don’t have to remind you that music, dance, and fashion go hand-in-hand.

Soul Train was the place to be (or tune into) to see the latest dance craze, hear the funkiest tunes, and catch the latest looks that were being served down the Soul Train Line. From crochet vests to bell-bottoms and platform shoes, the people gave us fashions that we will never forget.

Some of our favorite fashions came from the ’70s and we want “Make It Funky” by giving you the trendy ‘70’s fashions that are making a comeback in 2021.

Here is our list of fashionable looks to recreate the swag of the 70s just in time for the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

  • DIFF—Clara | $98

    DIFF—Clara | $98

    diffeyewear.com

    Shop Now!

  • BERNARDO—Saffia | $218

    BERNARDO 1946—Saffia | $218

    https://bernardo1946.com/

    Shop Now!

  • CHINESE LAUNDRY—Parkside Boot | $119

    CHINESE LAUNDRY—Parkside Boot | $119

    chineselaundry.com

    Shop Now!

  • THE OULA COMPANY—Day Dress| $275

    THE OULA COMPANY—Day Dress| $275

    theoulacompany.com

    Shop Now!

  • BLUSH MARK—Street Dropped Shoulder Multicolor Plus Size Blouse | $22

    BLUSH MARK—Street Dropped Shoulder Multicolor Plus Size Blouse | $22

    blushmark.com

    Shop Now!

  • DIFF—Harry Potter | $109

    DIFF—Harry Potter | $109

    diffeyewear.com

    Shop Now!

  • VERE—Peace Sign Love | $19

    VERE—Peace Sign Love | $19

    amazon.com

    Shop Now!

  • PRETTYLITTLETHING— Plus Mid Blue Wash Raw Hem Knee Ripped Knee Flare Jeans | $55

    PRETTYLITTLETHING— Plus Mid Blue Wash Raw Hem Knee Ripped Knee Flare Jeans | $55

    prettylittlething.us

    Shop Now!

  • PRETTYLITTLETHING— Plus Black Pu Contrast Stitch Jumpsuit | $105

    PRETTYLITTLETHING— Plus Black Pu Contrast Stitch Jumpsuit | $105

    prettylittlething.us

    Shop Now!

  • NAKED WARDROBE— The Velvet Houndstooth Leggings | $58

    NAKED WARDROBE— The Velvet Houndstooth Leggings | $58

    nakedwardrobe.com

    Shop Now!

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

stylesoul train awardssoul train awards 2021

Latest News

