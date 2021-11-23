2021 Soul Train Awards: Shop These Fashionable Looks To Recreate The Swag Of The 70s

If the Soul Train Awards takes you on the “Hippest Trip” down memory lane, then we don’t have to remind you that music, dance, and fashion go hand-in-hand.

Soul Train was the place to be (or tune into) to see the latest dance craze, hear the funkiest tunes, and catch the latest looks that were being served down the Soul Train Line. From crochet vests to bell-bottoms and platform shoes, the people gave us fashions that we will never forget.

Some of our favorite fashions came from the ’70s and we want “Make It Funky” by giving you the trendy ‘70’s fashions that are making a comeback in 2021.