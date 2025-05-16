New Music Friday: Rico Nasty, Snoop Dogg and Aminé Finds ‘Sunshine’ On New Album

This week’s New Music Friday is a melting pot of sounds for whatever mood you’re in. On his surprise album Iz It a Crime?, Snoop Dogg speaks his piece on how he’s lasted in the game for three decades. Rico Nasty unleashes the fury on her third album, Lethal. Also on their third LP is Aminé, who gets summer-ready on 13 Months of Sunshine. There’s also more releases from Kilo Kish, DRAM & Ellis Quinn, Savannah Ré and more.

Read below to see what should be on your playlist.

Snoop Dogg - Iz It a Crime?

Big Snoop confronts himself, recent controversies and tragic losses in his personal life on his twenty-first album, which features Pharrell Williams , Wiz Khalifa , Sexyy Red and more.

Aminé - 13 Months of Sunshine

Aminé basks in the Sunshine and his rich Ethiopian-Eritrean roots on his third LP, with appearances from Leon Thomas , chlothegod, Toro Y Moi and more.

Rico Nasty - Lethal

The tough-as-nails Rico Nasty turns up the heat over 15 tracks on Lethal, reminding fans why she’s an original rage-rap iconoclast.

Kilo Kish - Negotiations

Experimental pop artist Kilo Kish explores the disquiet of technological overdrive on new EP Negotiations.

DRAM & Ellis Quinn - LEORPIO

Virginia artists DRAM and Ellis Quinn link up on joint album, LEORPIO, which includes the vibrant single “Mars” and features from FERG , Guapdad 4000 and Chance the Rapper .

Latto - “Somebody”

Latto falls head over heels on new single “Somebody,” which interpolates Aaliyah classic “Are You That Somebody?”

Giveon - “Rather Be”

Giveon turns to a 1970s soul flavor over the live instrumentation of his soulful new single, “Rather Be.”

Savannah Ré - FORMED

Savannah Ré protects her peace and comes into womanhood on her new project, Formed. On the songs “Sex With My Ex” and “Where You Left Me,” she ponders complicated relationships.

BKTHERULA ft. Ty Dolla $ign - “BBGIRLGOSLOW”

BKTHERULA trades melodies with Ty Dolla $ign on hypnotic new song “BBGIRLGOSLOW,” slated to appear on her next album, Lucy.

AZ Chike - “Game Time”

Following his past single “Whatx2” and Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Peekaboo,” AZ Chike reigns as champion on his new song, “Game Time.”

Ric Wilson ft. Party Pupils - “Missin My Window”