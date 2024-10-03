Tia Mowry Gives Update on Her Relationship with Twin Sister Tamera

Tia Mowry recently opened up about the current state of her relationship with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

During her appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on Wednesday (Oct. 2), the actress clarified previous remarks about not being "close" with her twin sister, emphasizing that her comments had been misinterpreted. “I’ve been in this industry for such a long time, and I know that some things can be taken out of context, so it is what it is," Tia said.

She also revealed that she has spoken to Tamera since the clip containing her comment went viral, and both sisters agreed that the rumors of estrangement are ridiculous. "As siblings, it is very normal that as we get older, we take on different roles and responsibilities. Some of those roles are being married and being a mother. Her children, they lean on her. My children lean on me, and that’s what I meant by that. That we’re just not as close in proximity,” the 46-year-old continued. "We don’t live in the same town, and it’s the same thing with my brother. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee."

As reported by BET , in a sneak peek of her upcoming reality show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” set to premiere tomorrow (Oct. 4), Tia revealed that her relationship with Tamera is no longer as close, raising concerns among fans. Following her divorce from Cory Hardrict in 2023, the 46-year-old emotionally reflected on adjusting to life after separation, admitting that the "most challenging" aspect has been feeling "alone." She also wanted to reconnect with Tamera, wishing she could have her sister's support during this difficult time.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her. But that's just not where we are right now," Tia admitted.