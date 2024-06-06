Kendrick Lamar Announces Juneteenth 'The Pop Out Ken & Friends' Los Angeles Concert

Sometimes, you gotta pop out and show n… or whatever Kendrick Lamar said. The “Not Like Us” rapper is living his lyrics as he just announced a show in Los Angeles called “The Pop Out Ken & Friends” concert on Juneteenth at The Forum.

Lamar and the powers that be didn’t share exactly who his “friends” would be joining him on this show, but given the location, it’s sure to be someone from the West side. One thing about Kendrick, he’s gonna put on for his city.

There’s some new Kendrick Lamar music in the works, and West Coast producer Terrace Martin shared his excitement about it on Instagram Live recently, saying Kendrick’s music will help put the West Coast back in its rightful place as a hip-hop Mecca. Martin said, “We always been the Mecca, bro. We take a little break sometimes. We gotta take breaks to let the other people have a little bit. We back, though.”

Kendrick Lamar has the West Coast (and worldwide) excited about hip-hop again!