Amara La Negra Gets A Nonsurgical Cosmetic Procedure On Her Face—See The Before-And-After Photos!

Amara La Negra has never been shy about expressing herself or sharing details about her personal life. Keeping true to her honest personality, the beauty recently announced she got a nonsurgical nose job in the Dominican Republic.

The Love and Hip Hop: Miami reality star took to Instagram to show fans the results of her nonsurgical cosmetic procedure. Keep scrolling to see the footage!

Happy with the results achieved at Mout Esthetic Glam And Spa Bar, Amara posted a before-and-after image, along with a quick video showing herself post-procedure.

“I decided to get finish the first time I was a little nervous but I was just curious to see what changes I would see in my face if I did it," Amara captioned the footage on Wednesday (Sept. 14). "I am glad that I went to one of the best places in the Dominican Republic.”

According to Medical News Today, "a nonsurgical nose job, or rhinoplasty, is an alternative to cosmetic surgery. It changes the shape of the nose using filler injections rather than cuts or grafts."

It is worth noting that a nonsurgical nose job, which usually takes less than an hour, is temporary due to the fillers dissolving. The price for the injections can range anywhere from $600–1,500 depending on location.