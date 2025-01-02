Rihanna Says She ‘Didn’t Drink All Year’: ‘New Year, New Me’

‘Bad Gal RiRi’ might've went drink-free in 2024.

Rihanna stayed in for New Year’s Eve with friends on the evening of Tuesday, December 31, when she counted down to 2025 in an Instagram reel.

"Y'all, I didn't drink all year! I didn't drink all year,” said the 9-time Grammy winner in the video below, captioned “New year, new me.”

While Rihanna could've been joking since 2025 just began, the singer and entrepreneur might’ve wanted to be more responsible last year, as she’s a mother of two, sharing sons RZA, 2, and 17-month-old Riot Rose Mayers with A$AP Rocky. She’s also entered her ‘Soccer Mom’ era, debuting the Fenty x PUMA Avanti to adults and children in October.

While she’s still the life of the party, hosting events for her other brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty in 2024, Rihanna’s kept it low-key, making motherhood her life’s focus.

During the Savage X Fenty expansion into Nordstrom last October, Rihanna told Access Hollywood that she considers being a mother “fun.” “I’m just looking at them, living through them, and I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs,” she said about her sons. “Even their boundaries–they’re teaching me how to be their mom, as much as I’m teaching them to be in this world and guide them as best as I can.”