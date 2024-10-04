Matt Barnes and Fiancée Anansa Sims Welcome Second Child Together

Matt Barnes is celebrating fatherhood once again!

The former NBA star and his fiancée, Anansa Sims, the daughter of supermodel Beverly Johnson, announced on Instagram that they welcomed a baby boy, Austin Matthew Barnes, on Wednesday, Sept. 4. In their joint post shared yesterday (Oct. 3). The couple introduced their newborn with a heartwarming photo of him swaddled in a blue blanket, peacefully asleep. Another sweet moment from the post shows Barnes and Sims kissing while their son rests in her arms.

“Austin Matthew Barnes. 9-4-24. 8lbs 5oz, 22 inches,” the caption reads. “Mommy, daddy, your brothers and sister love you so much!” See the related post below.

After decades of an on-again, off-again relationship that began in the 1990s at UCLA, the couple finally got engaged during Christmas in 2022. Their journey has been marked by ups and downs, including a public breakup in 2018, which led to Sims filing a restraining order. Despite the challenges, the couple reconciled in 2021 and shared their love story through an Instagram post celebrating their engagement, captioned, "Love Wins. Engagement Shoot."

In 2018, they welcomed their first child, Ashton Joseph Barnes, together. Barnes is also the father of high school twins Carter and Isaiah from his previous marriage to Gloria Govan. Sims, on the other hand, has three children from her marriage to David Patterson Jr.