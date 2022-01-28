New Year, New You? These Books Will Help Reduce Your Stress And Give You The Insight To Reach Your 2022 Goals

While the book is for those of us who love saucy behind-the-scenes details, it is also poignantly written about pain and heartbreak from the perspective of someone that grew up in the segregated South. He believed in taking risks and adored fashion, style, beauty and the possibilities in between. He states in the book, “You must wake up and create your own miracles everyday. I went through my life on the strength of hope and the memory of my ancestors and the people who showed me unconditional love. There is no sunny day, yet there’s sunshine in my life. You have to hope…you must rise to meet the day.” André Leon Talley was truly one of a kind.