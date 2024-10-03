Taraji P. Henson Unleashes a New Side as Vivian Thomas in ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Taraji P. Henson, known for powerful roles like Cookie in “Empire” and Shug Avery in 2023's “The Color Purple,” now stars as Vivian Thomas in “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” She plays the role of a sharp businesswoman and Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams’ (Kevin Hart) mistress, navigating the male-dominated world with calculated precision, showcasing her strength and intellect. Henson describes this character as “very different” from her past roles because Vivian navigates the gritty streets and shady dealings, all while avoiding typical tropes.

“She’s not using sex to get ahead,” Henson explains, adding that her character is driven by her ambitions, not romance or family life. "She's clear on what she wants, and it ain't got nothing to do with a man," she tells BET. “That’s what I found intriguing about her because I'm the total opposite. I wear my heart on my sleeve; whatever I'm thinking, you're gonna hear it, and that's how it is. But she can't do that if she wants to get ahead with all these men. She has to keep her emotions in check, and she has to be very calculating.”

The new Peacock series is loosely inspired by a 1970 robbery during Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight night in Atlanta, where prominent figures from the city were held hostage. After Ali’s title was stripped for refusing to serve in Vietnam, his return attracted celebrities, politicians, and gangsters. When Chicken Man hosts an afterparty, robbers break in, stealing valuables and taking guests hostage.

Henson says she loved playing this role largely because of her deep connection to the '70s era. “The 70s is actually one of my favorite eras in history... I would pick the seventies to be an adult because it was just incredible where we were as Black people... until crack got dropped off in the neighborhood,” she shares. Growing up, she embraced the culture in college with a group called Soul Nation, where she first adopted the nickname "Cookie." She adds, “Give me some bell bottoms and platform shoes, and I jump right in. You dig? I just love it. That part was easy for me. A lot of the 70s dialect kinda was not in the script, and I was like, ‘Guys, we gotta put it in there. It’s the 70s.’”

Although “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” is the Washington, D.C.’s native first limited series, she's worked with much of the cast before, including Hart, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle — except Samuel L. Jackson. Speaking about Hart, Henson shared her admiration for his ability to transition into drama: “I always told Kevin years ago that I couldn't wait for him to start doing drama because comedians make really good dramatic actors... They laugh at their pain... and use laughter as their defense mechanism... When they tap into that in a dramatic role, they really knock it out of the box,” referencing stars like Steve Carell, Richard Pryor, and Whoopi Goldberg as examples. “A lot of times, heavy dramatic actors just lean into the drama of it all, missing that there's funny there too. And I think that's what a lot of comedic actors do. They bring that to their dramatic role, which makes it really fully three-dimensional,” she explains.