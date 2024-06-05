Whoopi Goldberg Reunites With 'Sister Act 2' Cast on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has a nostalgic surprise for "Sister Act 2," fans everywhere.

On Wednesday's live taping of "The View," the comedian reunited with the cast to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. During the episode, the cast sang the movie's hit song "Oh Happy Day," and had a cheerful panel discussion.

As Goldberg directed the choir in a black-and-white robe similar to the one she wore in the film as Deloris Van Cartier, they belted out tunes led by Ryan Toby—who portrays Ahmal—to the Edwin Hawkins song.

Whoopi's smile and glow from within was truly worth the wait.

When asked about the movie's impact over the past three decades, Whoopi said, "Everybody recognizes themselves" in the characters.

"Worldwide, it doesn't matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie," she continued. "You're the age of them and you remember your time and you remember how happy you were that you didn't have to go to Catholic school. But then you remember how sorry you are that you didn't get to go to Catholic school and you missed out on teachers like this. So I think people just feel themselves here."

The choir also performed the upbeat song “Joyful, Joyful."