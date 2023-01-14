‘Life Reset’: Meek Mill Vows To Help Community After Pardon

Meek Mill’s year is off to an incredible start.

The rapper’s 2008 gun and drug charges have been expunged by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. Meek, 35, took to his Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 12) to share the exciting news.

In the caption, he thanked his fans, vowing to God to do more for his community. He also thanked Wolf for the “life reset.”

According to the Associated Press, Meek is one of 369 Pennsylvania-bred citizens pardoned this week, making it a state record for pardons granted.

"I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact," Wolf shared in a statement. "Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it's been my honor to grant it."

In 2008, the “Dreams and Nightmare” artist was convicted and sentenced to 1-2 years in jail and 10 years of probation for his arrest as a teenager. He violated his probation for two unrelated arrests in 2017. He allegedly failed a drug test and didn’t comply with the rule of restricting travel during probation period. He served a five-month stint at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution and was released in April 2018.

His 2008 conviction was thrown out in 2019 after the credibility of the arresting officer was undermined due to evidence at the time.