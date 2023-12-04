Rockets' Coach Ime Udoka Ejected After Argument With LeBron James

Things got spicy between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Dec. 2. While the chippiness wasn’t between LeBron James and one of his antagonists Dilian Brooks, the Lakers star forward got into a heated argument with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, according to CBS Sports.

The incident between James and Udoka took place during the fourth quarter with about 8:35 remaining in the game and on X, (formerly Twitter) “leaked audio” of the incident seemingly captures the tense conversation.

“Stop crying like b*tches, man”, Udoka yelled in James' direction.

“We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool”, James said as he walked towards Udoka on the sideline. Don’t use it so loosely. Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely.”

“Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something,” Udoka allegedly responded.

Udoka, who earned himself a technical foul in the second quarter, was tossed from the games as a result of the spat with James.

In each of their post-game interviews, neither would reveal the details of their tense discourse.

"We had some conversation and [the refs] didn't like what they heard," Udoka said.

Udoka then went on to criticize his team for playing with a lack of force while throwing some shots at the Lakers.

"To kind of get punked by a team that's not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign," Udoka remarked.

James told reporters after the game that he and Udoka were discussing "how much we enjoyed Thanksgiving."