MacKenzie Scott Furthers Her Commitment to Advancing Investment in HBCUs

MacKenzie Scott continues to make large, unrestricted donations to HBCUs and institutions dedicated to advancing education for students of color. Her latest gifts include $42 million to 10,000 Degrees , a Bay Area nonprofit that helps first-generation students attend and complete college.

According to Fortune , the donation is the largest in the organization’s 45-year history. Scott also contributed tens of millions to Native Forward , the nation’s largest scholarship provider for Native students, and $70 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to build pooled endowments across 37 historically Black colleges and universities.

These donations reinforce Scott’s reputation for trust-based philanthropy—large grants given quickly and without restrictions so recipients can use funds where they are needed most.

She has distributed more than $19 billion over the past five years to organizations that promote education, health, housing, and economic mobility. Scott’s donations often come as surprises, providing life-changing boosts to nonprofits that have never before received such sums.

In 2024, she formalized her approach with Yield Giving , an open-call process that allows organizations to apply for grants directly. She has also pledged to align her investments with her philanthropic goals, channeling capital into causes that support opportunity and equity.

According to the outlet, Scott’s gift to UNCF aims to close historical funding gaps between HBCUs and predominantly white institutions, creating long-term financial stability for Black colleges. Her $42 million contribution to 10,000 Degrees will expand programs that serve low-income and underrepresented students.