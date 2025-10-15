Museum Honoring Black Equestrian History Opens in Connecticut

The museum is named after Mary Fields, the first Black woman to work for the U.S. Postal Service. Known as “Stagecoach Mary,” she delivered mail in Montana in the late 1800s with a fearless reputation. Mary Fields was born into slavery in 1832 and became one of the most respected figures in the American West. She drove a stagecoach through bad weather, wild terrain, and dangerous territory, often carrying a rifle and a pistol for protection. She was over six feet tall, smoked cigars, wore men’s clothing, and dared anyone to tell her what she could or could not do. Additionally, she ran businesses, protected her community, and refused to let racism or sexism define her. Mary Fields was legendary in her lifetime, but like so many Black pioneers, mainstream history wrote her out of the story. The museum brings her back to the center, not as a side note, but as the foundation.



The museum sits on the grounds of Ebony Horsewomen, Inc., founded by Patricia Kelly in 1984. Ebony Horsewomen has spent more than 40 years providing equine therapy and cultural programs for youth, families, and veterans. At the opening, board chair Heather Lawson told the crowd , “It is a community museum, and heavy on the community,” emphasizing that it belongs to the people it represents.