Museum Honoring Black Equestrian History Opens in Connecticut
Black cowboys are not myths or movie characters. They are a part of American history. Now, that history finally has a home in Connecticut
According to the CT Mirror, the Mary Fields Horse & Heritage Museum has opened in Hartford’s North End, becoming the first museum in the country dedicated to Black equestrian history. It honors the contributions of Black riders, trainers, ranchers, and soldiers.
The museum is named after Mary Fields, the first Black woman to work for the U.S. Postal Service. Known as “Stagecoach Mary,” she delivered mail in Montana in the late 1800s with a fearless reputation. Mary Fields was born into slavery in 1832 and became one of the most respected figures in the American West. She drove a stagecoach through bad weather, wild terrain, and dangerous territory, often carrying a rifle and a pistol for protection. She was over six feet tall, smoked cigars, wore men’s clothing, and dared anyone to tell her what she could or could not do. Additionally, she ran businesses, protected her community, and refused to let racism or sexism define her. Mary Fields was legendary in her lifetime, but like so many Black pioneers, mainstream history wrote her out of the story. The museum brings her back to the center, not as a side note, but as the foundation.
The museum sits on the grounds of Ebony Horsewomen, Inc., founded by Patricia Kelly in 1984. Ebony Horsewomen has spent more than 40 years providing equine therapy and cultural programs for youth, families, and veterans. At the opening, board chair Heather Lawson told the crowd, “It is a community museum, and heavy on the community,” emphasizing that it belongs to the people it represents.
Curated by Levi Robinson, the 1,400-square-foot space features artifacts, photos, paintings, and digital exhibits that show the connection between Black communities and horse culture. A life-size statue of Mary Fields stands beside a horse and carriage. One section highlights the Buffalo Soldiers, the Black cavalry units who served in the U.S. Army after the Civil War. Another section features modern equestrians like national champion Mikhail Proctor and Shariah Harris, the first Black woman to compete in a U.S. Open women’s polo championship.
The museum also preserves the local story of Ebony Horsewomen. Photos of tournaments, programs, and community events line the walls. Kids from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School attended the grand opening, amazed as members of the Keney Park Mounted Patrol rode in on horseback to greet them.
For many in the neighborhood, Ebony Horsewomen has always been a safe space. Now, the museum makes sure their history will be celebrated.
