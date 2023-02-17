Dess Dior On Why She Believes Fashion And Style Played A Huge Role In Her Success!

Dess Dior has some serious influence! With just a quick scroll on Instagram, you can easily see why more than 1.8M people follow the rapper’s luxe lifestyle. Highlights on her IG timeline include donning fly designer outfits while sitting front row at major fashion shows and rocking layers of diamond bling while jet-setting across the world.

Dess recently opened up about her love for fashion in the upcoming Black + Iconic: Style Gods documentary on BET. The two-hour film features original interviews with legendary Black models, fashion designers, and style icons to explore the many ways Black people continue to move the needle in the fashion industry.

During our chat with Dess, she explained why she believes her personal style has influenced others.

“I definitely believe my love for style and fashion played a huge role in my success,” Dess shared during an interview with BET. “A lot of people look at me because of how I dress. They want to channel my style.”

The Impact Atlanta star continued, “My music and my style play hand-in-hand. When people get inspired by my look, it makes them want to tap into my music. When people hear my music it makes them want to go back and look at my style to see if I’m really that fly.”

So where does the “Rich and Raw” rapper draw her fashion inspiration? None other than style icons Rihanna and Teyana Taylor. She says she also loves to scroll through TikTok and check out the unique styles of fashion influencers in the UK.

“They inspire a lot of my looks,” she shared. “On TikTok, I’m always on their threads and just looking at how they piece things together because it’s so different.”

For those who are looking to break barriers with their style, Dess offered the following fashion advice: “Be yourself!”

We couldn’t agree more!