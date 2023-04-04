Donald Trump Arrested: 5 Things Black Folks Need To Understand About His Arraignment

Donald Trump has made unprecedented history as the first former US President to face criminal charges following his indictment and arraignment. His arrest stems from an investigation into an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his campaign in 2016.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg , who convicted Trump's organization of tax fraud in January 2023, convened a new grand jury that decided to indict the embattled former Commander-In-Chief.

Joel Payne, a political contributor for CBS News and a Democratic strategist, spoke to BET.com about how Trump’s not-guilty plea impacts the country’s stature in the world.

“I think President Trump, going all the way back to when he was a candidate, has really been a real challenge for America in terms of the picture that he presents to the world,” Payne said. “Also, today's arraignment is another kind of historic moment and I would say a notorious moment for somebody who has regularly flouted not just conventional wisdom and norms, but apparently also flouted the law.”

Payne also shared his thoughts on if Trump, given his reputation and being former president, will judge fairly by the judicial system.

“Our system relies on judges being fair and there's nothing to indicate that this judge wouldn't be fair,” he argued. “If you look at just some of the early reporting of what happened in the courtroom today, the judge tried to set a tunnel, that intimidation, and going outside the legal process is not going to be accepted. Our system relies on you know, having that confidence in the system.