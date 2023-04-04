Donald Trump Arrested: 5 Things Black Folks Need To Understand About His Arraignment
Donald Trump has made unprecedented history as the first former US President to face criminal charges following his indictment and arraignment. His arrest stems from an investigation into an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his campaign in 2016.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who convicted Trump's organization of tax fraud in January 2023, convened a new grand jury that decided to indict the embattled former Commander-In-Chief.
Joel Payne, a political contributor for CBS News and a Democratic strategist, spoke to BET.com about how Trump’s not-guilty plea impacts the country’s stature in the world.
“I think President Trump, going all the way back to when he was a candidate, has really been a real challenge for America in terms of the picture that he presents to the world,” Payne said. “Also, today's arraignment is another kind of historic moment and I would say a notorious moment for somebody who has regularly flouted not just conventional wisdom and norms, but apparently also flouted the law.”
Payne also shared his thoughts on if Trump, given his reputation and being former president, will judge fairly by the judicial system.
“Our system relies on judges being fair and there's nothing to indicate that this judge wouldn't be fair,” he argued. “If you look at just some of the early reporting of what happened in the courtroom today, the judge tried to set a tunnel, that intimidation, and going outside the legal process is not going to be accepted. Our system relies on you know, having that confidence in the system.
To bring you up to speed on this unprecedented political moment, here are five things Black folks need to know about Trump’s arraignment.
Trump Was Not Handcuffed
Much to the chagrin of many, Trump was not handcuffed upon arriving for his arraignment, According to a law enforcement official close to the situation, Trump bypassed being handcuffed because “shackles are typically only used on suspects who are thought to be a flight or safety risk.”
No Video Cameras Were Allowed In The Courtroom
As photos of Trump in court appear online, no video cameras were allowed in the courtroom. Still, photos captured Trump seated with his attorneys, flanked by law enforcement with Trump wearing a look of shock and frustration.
Unsealing Of the Indictment
According to reports, Trump has been charged with 34 counts for which he pleaded not guilty. The indictment is in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into the alleged hush money payment from Trump to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels by way of his then attorney, Michael Cohen.
The Trump legal team will seek to make a motion to dismiss all charges following the unsealing of the document, which is available here.
Judge Juan M. Merchan Is Presiding Over the Arraignment
Presiding over the arraignment is Juan M. Merchan, who is no stranger to criminal cases involving Trump and his organization. With a 16-year career on the bench, he recently oversaw the five-week tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization last year,
Other Court Cases Involving Trump Are Still On Going
The arraignment on Tuesday is just the tip of the iceberg regarding Trump’s legal woes. In addition to the New York case, Trump is currently involved in a total of four criminal cases that span from meddling in elections to his handling of the January 6 Insurrection at the nation's capital that happened under his presidency.
Next up Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could bring racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. And, let's not forget that Attorney General Letitia James has already sued the entire Trump family and the Trump Organization for fraud.
His days in court are just beginning.