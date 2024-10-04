Hip Hop Awards: 50 Cent’s Essential Deep Cuts That Define His Legacy in Hip Hop and Beyond

50 Cent is nominated for Hustler of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, reflecting his massive influence in and out of the music industry. Beyond his iconic rap career, 50 Cent is the mastermind behind the hit Power Universe, one of the most successful TV franchises in recent years. As a Grammy-winning artist and entertainment mogul, he's expanded his empire into film, television, and business ventures.

Let's take a look at some of his greatest hits.

God Gave Me Style

A reflective and introspective track, “God Gave Me Style” showcases 50 Cent’s more vulnerable side, diverging from his hard-hitting persona. The song is a testament to his versatility as an artist, mixing introspective lyrics with a soulful beat that’s a far cry from his more aggressive hits. It’s a reminder of the multi-faceted talent that’s helped him dominate both the music and entertainment industries, blending personal narrative with an undeniable ear for melody.

Back Down

From his groundbreaking album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, “Back Down” is a scathing diss track that cemented 50 Cent’s place as a battle-hardened wordsmith in the rap game. Known for his unapologetic approach, 50 doesn’t hold back in this track, blending sharp lyrics with an aggressive flow that made him a formidable force in early 2000s hip hop. It’s a deep cut that captures the raw energy and unapologetic attitude that defined his rise to stardom.

The Woo – ft. Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch

“The Woo,” featuring Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch, is a powerful nod to the new wave of hip hop, showing 50 Cent’s ability to stay relevant while paying homage to rising stars. The track is a perfect fusion of his gritty style with the modern drill sound, creating a cross-generational anthem that connects his legacy with the future of hip hop. This collaboration highlights 50’s impact on the genre and his role in nurturing the next generation of artists.

Disco Inferno

A club banger that dominated the airwaves in the mid-2000s, “Disco Inferno” is one of those tracks that shows off 50 Cent’s effortless ability to blend catchy hooks with hard-hitting beats. The song’s infectious energy and memorable lines make it a quintessential 50 Cent track that still resonates with fans today. It’s a reminder of his knack for crafting timeless hits that can turn any moment into a party.

I Just Wanna

“I Just Wanna” dives into 50 Cent’s playful yet street-savvy persona, with a beat that’s both smooth and engaging. This track, often overlooked, reflects his ability to mix seductive rhythms with his trademark brash lyricism. It’s an anthem that highlights his range as an artist—balancing charisma, humor, and the hustle mentality that’s defined his career beyond just music.