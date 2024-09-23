STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Lifestyle

Samuel L. Jackson Shares Secrets for Overcoming Marital Hurdles with His Wife of 44 Years

‘The Piano Lesson’ actor is AARP The Magazine’s latest cover star.

Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

By Tabie Germain
September 23, 2024 / 3:21 PM

After decades of marriage, Samuel L. Jackson has picked up a few valuable tips on navigating relationships.

The cover star of AARP The Magazine’s October/November 2024 issue recently sat down for a conversation, during which he revealed how he and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, navigated relationship challenges during times when it would have been “easy to give up” on one another.

According to the “Damaged” star, it takes “a lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up.”

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals How He Celebrated His Recent Birthday

Jackson admitted, "I’ve done s—t in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, ‘Is that a breakup offense?’ Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

He continued, “Or, there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people — that she’s learned to ignore about me. And one of the things she had to accept is that I’m going to go to work. I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time.”

Last April, “The Piano Lesson” actor celebrated his 44th anniversary. The couple welcomed a daughter, Zoe, two years after they tied the knot in 1980.

Samuel L. Jackson

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.