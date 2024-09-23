Samuel L. Jackson Shares Secrets for Overcoming Marital Hurdles with His Wife of 44 Years

After decades of marriage, Samuel L. Jackson has picked up a few valuable tips on navigating relationships.

The cover star of AARP The Magazine ’s October/November 2024 issue recently sat down for a conversation, during which he revealed how he and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, navigated relationship challenges during times when it would have been “easy to give up” on one another.

According to the “Damaged” star, it takes “a lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up.”

Jackson admitted, "I’ve done s—t in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, ‘Is that a breakup offense?’ Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

He continued, “Or, there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people — that she’s learned to ignore about me. And one of the things she had to accept is that I’m going to go to work. I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time.”