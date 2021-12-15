Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Norfolk State University

Pharrell Williams received a doctorate from Norfolk State University in Virginia.

During the 107th commencement on Saturday (Dec. 10), the Grammy Award-winning musician and producer was presented the degree by the University President Javaune Adams-Gaston. The “Happy” singer is also an honorary member of Norfolk State’s marching band, the Spartan Legion.

“I didn't attend Norfolk State, but I was always present,” Williams said during a speech as the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony. “The pull of the green and the gold is strong. I am honored to have made this part of my work, my story, and still today; I can't wait to see how far you, amazing, impressive graduates of Norfolk State ... how far you'll go.”

Williams also expressed his advocacy for supporting small businesses, explaining that he thinks the city will look different in the next five years.

“We are the emerging majority,” he said. “Don't wait until Election Day. Vote with your wallets today, tomorrow, and the next day. Does the business owner look like you? Shop there.”

“You have the ability to create the city that you deserve, the life that you deserve.”

Williams recently spoke out against injustice and police brutality in his hometown of Virginia Beach, following the killing of his cousin Donovon Lynch back in March, who was fatally shot by a police officer.

A grand jury ruled on Nov. 30 that Virginia police officer Solomon Simmons would not be charged.