Young Dolph Murder: Fourth Man Arrested In Connection To The Case

In the case of late Memphis rapper Young Dolph, a fourth man has been arrested in connection to his murder.

According to WHBQ-TV, Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody on Friday (Nov. 18) after turning himself in to the Multi-Agency Gang Unit not long after the Memphis Police Department named him as a suspect. He was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy also alleged that Hernandez Govan was behind the hit on Dolph that involved two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, to follow through with the shooting on Nov. 17, 2021, WHBQ-TV previously reported.

Jermarcus Johnson is the half-brother of Justin Johnson, an indictment against Jermarcus states that authorities believe that he hid Justin Johnson and Smith after the shooting and helped the two men get away after Dolph was shot and killed inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities allege that Govan was plotting to kill Young Dolph months before the violent crime occurred.

Justin Johnson and Smith were also charged with Dolph’s death after being arrested in Jan. 2021. They both face first-degree murder charges and theft of property. Smith also faces additional charges for attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Another suspect, Shundale Barnett, was charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder.