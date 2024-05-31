BET Awards 2024: See Where These Artists Have Been Since Debuting on BET’s Amplified Stage
The BET Awards Amplified Stage, presented by Nissan, has been a platform for showcasing emerging talent and celebrating the diversity of music. Over the years, it has hosted many artists who have impacted the industry significantly.
From breakout performances by rising stars like Lucky Daye and Ella Mai, the Amplified Stage continues to be a launchpad for talent across genres. With Nissan's support, these performances have entertained audiences and provided invaluable exposure for artists on their journey to success.
As we gear up for the “BET Awards” 2024 and the return of BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, we’re looking back on some of our favorite performances and seeing where they are now since gracing the platform. Check them out below, and don’t forget to catch Culture’s biggest night taking place on Sunday, June 30th, in Los Angeles, CA. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Lucky Daye | BET Awards '19
R&B crooner Lucky Daye had just released his debut studio album, Painted, before performing on the BET Awards’ Amplified Music stage. The then-rising star dazzled viewers with a soulful performance of his smash single “Roll Some More.”
Ella Mai | BET Awards '18
Ella Mai delivered a soul-stirring performance of the summer smash hit “Bood’ Up” on the BET Awards Amplified Music stage presented by Nissan during the 2018 ceremony. The London-born songstress later earned two Grammy nominations for the recording, including “Best R&B Song '' and “Song of the Year,” winning the former.
Tone Stith | BET Awards '21
New Jersey-born singer Tone Stith dazzled fans with his performance “FWM” during the BET Awards 2021. Since then, the 28-year-old has continued performing and was featured in the SXSW lineup. In 2023, Tone joined Victoria Monét's The Jaguar Tour as a supporting act.
Mereba | BET Awards '21
Singer and songwriter Mereba graced the Amplified Music stage during the BET Awards 2021, delivering a soulful rendition of her single “Rider.” Since then, the producer has continued releasing music, including her “AZEB” EP and even appearing on the Dreamville release, “Spilligion.”
Lola Brooke | BET Awards '23
Brooke made her debut at the BET Awards, performing her hit single “Don’t Play With It!” on the Amplified Music stage at the 2023 ceremony. Since then, the Brooklyn-based emcee has released her debut studio album, “Dennis’ Daughter,” and has worked with several big-name figures in the industry, including Lil Kim, Ciara, Latto, and more.
