BET Awards 2024: See Where These Artists Have Been Since Debuting on BET’s Amplified Stage

The BET Awards Amplified Stage, presented by Nissan, has been a platform for showcasing emerging talent and celebrating the diversity of music. Over the years, it has hosted many artists who have impacted the industry significantly.

From breakout performances by rising stars like Lucky Daye and Ella Mai, the Amplified Stage continues to be a launchpad for talent across genres. With Nissan's support, these performances have entertained audiences and provided invaluable exposure for artists on their journey to success.

As we gear up for the “BET Awards” 2024 and the return of BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, we’re looking back on some of our favorite performances and seeing where they are now since gracing the platform. Check them out below, and don’t forget to catch Culture’s biggest night taking place on Sunday, June 30th, in Los Angeles, CA. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here .