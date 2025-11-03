Summer Walker’s Album Rollout Hosts a One-Day ‘Horror Escape Room’

Yes, we have moved on from Halloween, but when it comes to the horror of your ex or exes, they’re a little harder to move on from sometimes. Just ask Summer Walker.

The “Heart of a Woman’ singer is gifting her Atlanta fans an immersive, one-day-only escape (from your ex) room experience in support of her third album, “Finally Over It,” which hits shelves on Nov. 14. The pop-up — produced in partnership with YouTube — will send fans through rooms inspired by Walker’s “Over It” trilogy: 2019’s “Over It,” 2021’s “Still Over It” and the new record.

According to a statement about the event, each room is built around breakup tropes and relationship red flags — “from the baby daddy, to the ex who has a 450 credit score, to the 50/50 guy and the one who asks ‘where my hug at?'” — and those who finish the challenges will get to hear new music from “Finally Over It.” Walker is expected to make a surprise appearance during the event, and organizers say the experience blends “music, moments, and moving on — made for those who live and breathe the story.”

Walker teased the activation with a trailer that riffs on classic slasher beats, parodying the opening of the movie “Scream.” In the clip, she gets a call from masked villain Ghostface, who taunts her: “Grand rising, queen. Come on, Summer, I’m not looking for anything serious,” and later jabs, “Where’s that old geezer you were with at the VMAs? Come on, Summer. I rap, sign me.”