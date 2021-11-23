WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
2021 Soul Train Awards: A Look Back At Our ‘Certified Soul Award’ Nominees Best Dressed Moments

These suits and stylish ensembles prove that soul and style go hand-in-hand.
(Photos by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Emerald Elitou
November 22, 2021

Soul is more than just music that lifts you up when you're feeling down. It’s the way you dress, the way you move, the way you show up and show out. Simply put, soul is culture.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are set to be iconic, with the goal of honoring those who give us all the feels whenever we hear their songs or see them on the step-and-repeat. But don't even get us started on the red carpet, which is expected to be filled with chic and stylish designer gowns.

On the topic of fashion, we’re highlighting this year’s “Certified Soul Award” nominees with a look back at their best style moments over the years.

  • Anthony Hamilton

    Anthony Hamilton attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Ashanti

    Ashanti attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

  • Charlie Wilson

    Charlie Wilson attends the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET.

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)

  • Isley Brothers

    The Isley Brothers receive awards during the 23rd Annual Trumpet Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on January 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

    Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis attend the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET.

    (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)

  • T-Pain

    T-Pain arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

