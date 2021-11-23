2021 Soul Train Awards: A Look Back At Our ‘Certified Soul Award’ Nominees Best Dressed Moments

Soul is more than just music that lifts you up when you're feeling down. It’s the way you dress, the way you move, the way you show up and show out. Simply put, soul is culture.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are set to be iconic, with the goal of honoring those who give us all the feels whenever we hear their songs or see them on the step-and-repeat. But don't even get us started on the red carpet, which is expected to be filled with chic and stylish designer gowns.

On the topic of fashion, we’re highlighting this year’s “Certified Soul Award” nominees with a look back at their best style moments over the years.