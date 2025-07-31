Keffe D Seeks Dismissal of Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Citing Lack of Evidence

In a court filing obtained by Billboard , Duane “Keffe D” Davis , the man accused for setting up the murder of Tupac Shakur , is currently pleading to have his charges dismissed.

Davis’ legal team is arguing the case lacks hard proof and is built on baseless statements Davis made years ago, some of which he gave under immunity deals.

"This prosecution has captured worldwide attention," defense attorney Carl Arnold said in the court filing.

"The global public is watching how Nevada upholds due process, fairness, and the rule of law in one of the most closely scrutinized criminal proceedings in recent memory. The State has offered nothing to corroborate the trustworthiness of Mr. Davis's alleged statements, and nothing independently connecting him to the murder itself."

The former Los Angeles gang leader was denied release back in 2023 BET.com reported with concerns from a Nevada judge, citing a possible cover-up regarding the legality of the funds used for Davis’ $750,000 bail.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny said she had remained doubtful when she received two identical letters allegedly from an entertainment company, claiming that Cash “Wack 100” Jones wired the funds in exchange for his services. The judge noted that one letter had a name unrelated to the company, while the other featured a misspelled name and a return address associated with a doctor's office.