Powerball Winner Pledges $10M To Rebuild L.A. Fire-Damaged Homes

Edwin Castro, the California man who hit the $2.3 billion Powerball jackpot in 2022, is turning part of his winning fortune toward rebuilding his hometown after devastating fires.

For three years, Castro has spent about $10 million acquiring 15 lots in Altadena that were destroyed in the January wildfires, according to the Wall Street Journal . “This is for a family that wants to move in,” Castro told WSJ, emphasizing that his focus is on long-term community residents. “Those are the people that need to be looked out for right now.”

While some developers have rushed in to buy fire-damaged parcels, Castro says his approach is rooted in respect for Altadena’s identity. He plans to build homes that reflect the area’s original “whimsical” charm and promises that the profit margin “doesn’t need to be egregious.” He added, “But I’m not building these homes just to give them away.”

Castro also wants to preserve the architectural integrity in his projects. As a part of his vision, he plans to design a home for himself that he described as “ Willy Wonka-esque .”

Many people in Altadena welcome Castro’s involvement, citing his local roots and investment in their recovery. However, Altadena was historically a hub for Black homeownership , with families establishing roots during the mid-20th century when redlining kept them out of other neighborhoods. Rising property values and post-fire buyouts have sparked concern that gentrification could erode the area’s diversity.