SZA, LaKeith Stanfield Are Partners In Crime In ‘Shirt’ Music Video

After more than a year-and-a-half, SZA’s “Shirt” has gone from an unreleased snippet that went viral on TikTok to a full-fledged single release with a proper video to accompany it.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the TDE singer’s new visual stars her alongside LaKeith Stanfield as partners in crime with the pair going on killing sprees while dressed in a variety of outfits.

Ultimately, “SOS” is spelled out on SZA’s wrist in rainbow after dots of different colors form each time she kills someone. At one point, her spirit ascends into the sky after she gets shot, and her face temporarily morphs with Stanfield’s.